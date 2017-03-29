HOW TO PACK FOR A GOLF TRIP
"A shirt that can be worn over and over throughout the week? That’s a no brainer for travel."
START-UP INVENTS A COTTON SHIRT THAT'S RESISTANT TO COFFEE, WINE AND SWEAT
"Their products make a positive environmental impact, since Filium® fabrics require much less care, time and water to maintain than regular clothing."
5 PIECES OF (STEALTH) TRAVELING GEAR FOR TRIATHLETES
"Ably’s line of shirts and hoodies is perfect for traveling. When space is limited, fewer shirts means more room for the truly important stuff."
11 WAYS TO AVOID GYM GERMS. DON'T LET GYM GERMS GET YOU SICK
"If you are looking for a lightweight shirt that resists odor and sweat, check out the pocket tee from Ably® Apparel."
TRAVEL FASHION GUIDE: CLOTHING/ACCESSORIES FOR EVERY TRAVEL STYLE
"Your sweat simply evaporates! For active travelers trying to pack light, it’s a simple shirt you can wear over and over again."
ABLY APPAREL WITH FILIUM REVIEW
"The difference between the Ably garment and another 100% cotton garment without Filium was like night and day."
BEST TRAVEL PRODUCTS OF 2017, PART 1
"With Ably’s odor-proof, stain-proof and environmentally friendly garments, you can wear the same shirt for 2 weeks and not know it. Pack less, feel fresh and look good!"
I TRIED FOUR PIECES OF "STAIN-RESISTANT" CLOTHING: HERE ARE THE ONES THAT PASSED A SPILL TEST
"Unlike the other clothing items I tested, it was truly difficult to tell I'd just doused it with a glass of bright orange liquid—no residual stain, no lingering smell."
10 GREAT GIFTS FOR TRAVELERS - 2016 EDITION
"Now this is cool: cotton tops that wick away wetness and odors and repel stains like synthetic ones. They're stylish enough for anyone, but the neat thing for travelers is that they can go days between washes, which also makes them good for the environment, saving all that water."
Key Features of Filium® activated Ably® product
Nano FreeThe Filium® process is safe for you and the planet. We don’t use any nanoparticles or chemicals that can break down and leach into your skin or the environment.
Eco-FriendlyWe don’t use nanoparticles or harmful chemicals that break down and leach into your skin or the environment. Filium®’s core technology is produced according to bluesign® standards for sustainable materials and production.
Repels Liquids, stains and odorsWine, coffee, melting ice cream — anything you used to worry about ruining your clothes runs right off Filium® activated fabric.
Odor FreeIt’s not sweat that makes clothes stink — it’s bacteria that grows when sweat soaks into fabric. Since Filium® repels liquid, your perspiration evaporates through the breathable fabric leaving your clothes smelling fresh even after a hard workout.
Fast DryingDunk a Filium®-activated shirt in water and it’ll still get wet. But since the fabric repels the liquid, it dries up to 40% faster than regular clothing.
Less LaundryWith clothes that resist stains and odor, you’ll find yourself spending a lot less time doing laundry. What’s more, by reducing how often we wash and dry clothes Filium® can make a significant dent in our carbon footprint.